Another Aussie tour postponed

The number of Aussies tours postponed due to COVID-19 continues to grow with another band pulling the pin on performing here.

The number of Aussies tours postponed due to COVID-19 continues to grow with another band pulling the pin on performing here.

The UK's most successful reggae band UB40 have announced they are pushing back their Aussie tour until next year.

Originally, the band - known for their hit Red Red Wine - was set to tour the country in October as part of their 40th anniversary, but due to travel restrictions and for the safety of fans, band members and their crew decided to postpone.

In a statement, the band said "it was with regret" they joined the growing list of international acts forced to postpone due to COVID-19.

Only on Thursday Harry Styles announced his Aussie tour - which was supposed to start in November - would be postponed until further notice.

UB40 have locked in dates for late April and May next year despite the many unknowns in international touring.

UB40 have postponed their Aussie tour for 2021. Picture: Supplied

"We always look forward to trips Down Under, but we know it's only a temporary delay, we will be back," the band said on Thursday.

"The most important thing is that we all stay safe, and we'll see you on the other side of this ordeal."

It comes after news that the band's lead singer Duncan Campbell is still recovering from a stroke in August.

Band member and brother Robin Campbell said Duncan was showing good signs of a speedy recovery.

"It was obviously a shock and very worrying when we heard about Duncan having his stroke, but he's having a well deserved rest and continues to recover at home," he said.

Ticket holders can use their passes for the rescheduled shows.

Australian tour promoter MJR Presents encourages people to hang on to their tickets, not just for UB40's tour but for all others that were postponed.

"Keep them on your fridge or your calendar or your desk as a simple reminder that we'll get through this, and when we come out the other side, there's going to be some amazing live music waiting for us," the promoter's director Scott Mesiti said.

Shows for UB40's 40th Anniversary For The Many Tour will be held in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Canberra, Melbourne, Wollongong, Sydney and Perth from April 30 to May 9.

Originally published as Another Aussie tour postponed