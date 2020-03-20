Menu
The CEO of Tourism Whitsundays Tash Wheeler is encouraging residents to holiday in the Whitsundays to help support local businesses.
Another blow for Whitsunday tourism as borders close

Laura Thomas
20th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
THE Whitsunday region was delivered another blow yesterday when a ban on all non-citizens and non-residents entering Australia was announced.

This announcement comes as coronavirus continues to take its toll on business, with Tourism Whitsundays reporting since the beginning of February, data from 83 businesses showed more than $40 million in losses and more than 100 employee positions lost.

While hundreds of domestic flights have been grounded and international travel grinds to a halt, the CEO of Tourism Whitsundays encouraged residents to do all they could to help the community.

“The announcement (yesterday) that the Federal Government has closed the Australian borders is very sad news for our tourism industry,” she said.

“While there may be international travel challenges ahead for the tourism industry, we believe it is the perfect time to encourage domestic visitation.

“There has never been a better time for Aussies to tick off their bucket list and holiday here this year.

“Why not get your family, come to the Whitsundays and isolate yourself on a boat in the Heart of the Great Barrier Reef?”

Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic also said this was a time for the community to unite and support each other as much as possible.

“We just have to stick to our own community and support our community and hopefully domestic travel will prop up tourism,” he said.

