Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More jobs are being listed on the Adani website.
More jobs are being listed on the Adani website.
Careers

Another chance to score a gig with Adani

Caitlan Charles
by
27th Jun 2019 3:39 PM | Updated: 4:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOUR company wants their piece of the Adani Carmichael Coal Mine project pie, here is the chance.

The company has now listed more positions on its website, asking for expressions of interest into major transport and services roles for the project.

This is the second set of job listings to appear on the mines website, with this set advertising for travel jobs, auditing and surveying services.

The Adani Australia Twitter has listed the jobs, asking for EOI's in bus services, air charter services, FIFO aircraft operator and related ground support services, weed management services, environmental auditing service, weed and pest survey services.

adani adani jobs carmichael mine editors picks jobs mining
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Shocking mine death a 'wake-up call', says CFMEU

    premium_icon Shocking mine death a 'wake-up call', says CFMEU

    News 'Workers must be empowered to stand up and speak out on safety matters without the fear of reprisal.'

    Will the demolition works in Shute Harbour affect you?

    premium_icon Will the demolition works in Shute Harbour affect you?

    Council News There will be some disruptions in Shute Harbour this weekend

    Knowledge of home track gives teen huge confidence

    premium_icon Knowledge of home track gives teen huge confidence

    Cycling & MTB Rider's national journey brings him back to home track.

    New park will include lakeside pavilion and amphitheater

    premium_icon New park will include lakeside pavilion and amphitheater

    Council News Do you know where this new park is?