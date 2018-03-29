Another luxury boat joins the Cumberland fleet

THAT'S a big boat!

Cumberland Charter Yachts added a second Aquila 44 power catamaran to their fleet this week.

This acquisition makes Cumberland the only bareboat company in the country through which holiday makers can charter one of their majestic boats.

The Aquila 44 was first launched at the Miami Boat Show in America in 2014 and went on to win the Active Interest Media (AIM) Editor's Choice Award for 'Best Multihull' in the same year, highlighting boatbuilding achievements, innovative technology and design.

Working closely with Multihull Central, Cumberland welcomed its first Aquila 44 into the fleet in February 2017 and it has been well received by people looking for large, luxurious vessels of choice to experience while bareboating in the Whitsundays.

General manager Sharon McNally said demand for the Aquila 44 was strong and a second Aquila 44 was required to satisfy the needs of the consumer.

The Aquila 44 delivers a whole new level of luxury, space and comfort and having two in the fleet means there is choice in the company's luxury yachts Whitsundays' brand.

"Having the only two Aquila 44s in the country available for charter positions, makes Cumberland an industry leader through providing unique, luxury offerings to new or seasoned bareboat charterers.” Ms McNally said.

"It's a brilliant addition to our luxury yacht fleet, they're extremely popular charter vessels in the Caribbean and we hope to keep expanding the fleet to meet the needs of those looking for premium choices.

Brent Vaughan from Multihull Central is very pleased to see yet another Aquila 44 in the Whitsundays, reflecting the brand's position as the world leader in power catamaran production.

"The Aquila represents the absolute ultimate in luxury bareboating holidays and the design lends itself perfectly to the cruising waters of the Whitsundays,” Mr Vaughan said.

"It has three large entertaining areas and very spacious accommodation, something that you would normally only see on a 60-foot motor cruiser, but with more stability.”

With a fleet of over 28 vessels Cumberland Charter Yachts are a multi award-winning company and have operated for 30 years in the Whitsundays out of Abell Point Marina.