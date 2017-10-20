'Another type of intelligence': WCC students shine at exhibition

Jomai Yeomans with his art display at the exhibition on Thursday night.

Jomai Yeomans with his art display at the exhibition on Thursday night. Jacob Wilson

THE very best of Whitsunday Christian College student's artistic ability was on full display last night during their annual art exhibition.

The full progression of creative work spanning from Prep to Grade 12 covered a range of genres and styles including Indigenous art, Egyptian wall art, wearable art, sculptures, mural designs and much more.

Junior students from Prep to Grade three thrived under the guidance of art teacher Toni Mocliac, who said the kids laid the foundation for an outstanding display following their prior work at the Whitsunday Reef Festival.

"They made an elaborate headdress with fish and followed on from that scene with the marine life in the Whitsundays and marine patterns,” she said.

"I introduced some new techniques and the students really loved it, some of them thought they were a poor artist, but they made an art work they were really happy and impressed with.

"They feel like they have done something which they can really treasure.”

Isabelle Fie was very proud of her art work display on Thursday night. Jacob Wilson

Ms Mocliac said honing creative skills early would put the students in a good position for their future.

"Self esteem is a huge part of this because some of the kids are not academic and for them to succeed in something, especially in an art show like this, there is value in that,” she said.

"Its another type of intelligence.”

Senior art teacher Glenda Vickers, with a teaching history going back 30 years, said the students took on a lot of independent responsibility with their masterpieces.

"Everyone has written an artist statement, some of them are quite short but it was their responsibility to write their own,” she said.

"I'm just really proud of the exhibit, it is a big thing, they need to go through the total creative process in terms of research, planning, process, development of works and not only completing but refining works.”

Lanie Brown sitting on her sturdy senior art display. Jacob Wilson

Whitsunday Christian College principal Mark Ogilvie said the students demonstrated a level of quality which wouldn't have looked out of place in a professional environment.

"I'm really amazed by the quality of work from the students, some of the work looks like it was done from professionals rather than students,” he said.

"I'm really proud of the students and their achievements and how they have showcased their art. It has brought out the best of the talents of the kids, they did great work and they should be proud.”

This year's art display was featured across two student classrooms, with the school Hall out of action due to Cyclone Debbie.