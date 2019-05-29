Queenslanders deserve certainty on Adani – Albo

New Labor leader Anthony Albanese pictured in Caboolture with former Labor Member for Longman Susan Lamb. Picture AAP Image/ David Clark

ANTHONY Albanese says Queenslanders were right to reject Bob Brown's anti-Adani convoy and they deserved "certainty" about the coal mine.

But the new Labor leader is still refusing to clearly support or oppose the controversial project, saying it was now up to the state government and the company if it went ahead.

He suggested Labor failed to counter scare campaigns, complaining some voters "thought there was a new tax being placed on them" when they would not be affected by the plans.

Insisting he understood voters' concerns about jobs, he blamed climate change campaigners for causing a backlash in central Queensland.

"One of the things that Queenslanders don't like is the sort of thing that happened at Clermont where you had people from down south coming down and telling Queenslanders what was good for them and lecturing them and shouting at them," Mr Albanese said.

"What Queenslanders want is what other people around Australia want. They want jobs. They want security for their family.

Declaring Queenslanders were entitled to "certainty" about whether the Adani project would go ahead, he said it needed to pass all environmental approvals.

Pressed on his own view, he said the mine needed to be pass environmental approvals based on science which had already happened at the federal level.

But he cast doubt on Adani's promise of jobs, saying it could cost jobs elsewhere if there was damage to the Great Artesian Basin.

Mr Albanese met the local mayor and spoke to passers by in the Caboolture town centre before heading to the pub to thank Labor volunteers whose candidates failed to win.

He tried to himself from the Bill Shorten era, claiming he had been arguing against some of his party's policies since last year.

Pointing to two 2018 speeches, the Whitlam oration and the John Button lecture, where he urged Labor to forge closer ties with business and speak to their opponents in the media, Mr Albanese said he had put his concerns on the record before the election.

Yesterday, he said there would be major changes to Labor's platform before the next election but the party's "policies are academic at this point in time".

Instead, he urged voters to question the policies of the Coalition, including on whether it would cave into demands to underwrite new coal fired power stations.

In a signal to his own side that he will not be rushed into carving up the spoils of defeat, Mr Albanese revealed he would not allocate portfolios when he is formally endorsed as leader at a Caucus meeting tomorrow.

He said he wanted "to have Queenslanders in significant roles" in his frontbench but would take his time deciding roles.

Labor powerbrokers are jostling over positions, including what to do with Mr Shorten, who wants a senior job possibly in health.