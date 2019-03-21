Don confident of quality return to NRL

Anthony Don knows his place is not safe if he does not perform for the Titans.

Anthony Don knows his place is not safe if he does not perform for the Titans. DAVE HUNT/AAP PHOTOS

"THE pressure is on everyone, not just me."

Those are the words of popular Gold Coast winger Anthony Don upon being recalled to the NRL top 17 - but with the full knowledge that coach Garth Brennan will readily swing the axe if need be in the club's new era of heightened expectations.

Don's dropping to the Intrust Super Cup only lasted one game, with the 31-year-old earning selection for the Titans' Round 2 away match against Cronulla on the back of a two-try performance for Burleigh.

Anthony Don makes a break for Burleigh. Picture: SMP Images

Making way for him was Phillip Sami; the talented flyer will have to settle for a bench role in the aftermath of the side's 21-0 loss to Canberra.

Don, the 2017 Paul Broughton Medal winner, is one four-pointer away from surpassing David Mead as the club's outright leading try-scorer but that is not exactly on his mind.

"I have just got to go out there and do my job and I'm confident I can do that. That's what I plan to do on the weekend," he said.

Don waves to the crowd during Gold Coast’s warm-up for the Canberra match. Picture: AAP Image

Don noted playing for Burleigh had proven a reminder of how long he'd been lucky enough to play footy on the Coast.

"I debuted there in 2011 and I think my club number was 199 in QCup and the guys that were debuting on the weekend were 350," he said.

The Titans' game at Shark Park kicks off at 2pm Saturday.