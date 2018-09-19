Accused family killer to face court on five murder charges

THE Perth man accused of massacring his family is due to appear in the Supreme Court of Western Australia today.

Police allege Anthony Robert Harvey used knives and blunt instruments to murder his wife Mara, 41, their twin girls Alice and Beatrix, 2, and Charlotte, 3, on September 3.

The 24-year-old is then alleged to have killed Ms Harvey's mother Beverley Quinn, 74, the next day in the kitchen of the family home in Bedford, in Perth's inner east.

Today will be Mr Harvey's second court appearance after he appeared in the Perth Magistrates Court via video link from Karratha, a week after he allegedly murdered his family.

When magistrate Joe Randazzo asked Mr Harvey if he understood each murder charge, he simply said: "I understand."

Ms Harvey's only sister, Taryn Tottman released a statement after the tragedy that said there were "no words to explain the emptiness and loss that we are feeling".

Brother-in-law Alan Tottman said what allegedly happened was "unfathomable".

"It's just a very raw time", he said. "We can't come to terms with what's happened, we don't know why it's happened. There was no indication of trouble, problems."

Mara Quinn and Anthony Harvey.

Beverley Quinn with her grandchildren (from left) Charlotte, Beatrix and Alice.

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson, who held a press conference shortly after the grisly discovery of the five bodies, said Mr Harvey had stayed in Bedford house for days before travelling north to the remote Pilbara town of Pannawonica where he handed himself in.

He said the tragedy would have a devastating impact upon immediate family members, friends and the wider community.

"Our condolences go to the family and friends of this family who must be suffering immeasurable grief and disbelief at events from the weekend," Mr Dawson said.

The Bedford murders come four months after a grandfather shot dead his wife, daughter and her four children, before killing himself on a farm on the outskirts of Margaret River.

In July, a 19-year-man allegedly murdered his mother, sister and brother in Ellenbrook in Perth's northeast.

"It's impossible for me not to take stock that in the last four months, 15 people have lost their lives in three separate family tragedies," Mr Dawson told reporters at the time. "Everyone is concerned about this - we have been for a long period of time."

If you or anyone you know is affected by this story, call Crisis Care Helpline on 1800 199 008, Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyondblue on 1300 224 636.