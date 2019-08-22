Anti-Adani activist: 'It was worthwhile being arrested'

A CRIMINAL conviction has been recorded against an anti-Adani activist, who locked himself to a drill at Carmichael coal mine in a bid to delay work.

"It was worthwhile being arrested,” John Edwin Williams said as he walked free of the Mackay watch-house this afternoon.

John Edwin Williams used a dragon sleeve to secure himself to a drill rig at the Carmichael coal mine site. Janessa Ekert

Williams used a dragon sleeve to secure himself to the drill at the mine site on Wednesday morning.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish said police had to cut through the steel device.

"He locked himself onto the front of the drill rig by placing his arms inside a steel device and locking himself in with padlocks,” Mr Beamish said.

He was taken into custody about 11.44am, but refused to sign his bail and as a result spent a night in the watch-house

Williams pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to ignoring a police move-on direction on August 21.

"Police have a job to do, if they tell you to move on, move on,” Magistrate Damien Dwyer said.

"They're not here to put up with this sort of rubbish.

"Mind your own business.”

When asked why he did it, the Emu Park-based father said he caused work to stop until about 2.30pm.

"It was something,” he said.

"We don't need more coal mines, with climate change the way it is at this present stage.

"I find it lunacy to make a bigger coal mine.”

Williams was convicted and the conviction was recorded and he was released with no further punishment.