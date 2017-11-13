Menu
Anti-Adani activists take aim at Whitsunday candidates

The member for Whitsunday's defaced billboard on Shute Harbour Rd.
by Peter Carruthers

AS the Queensland state election enters week two a clear voice of dissent has shouted down slogans pitched by the parties leading the polls in the Whitsundays

In the cold light of Friday morning the work of a nocturnal anti-Adani activist became visible to motorists on Shute Harbour Rd.

Front Line Action on Coal posted two photos to social media on Saturday morning of road-side billboards whose messages had been changed to reflect disillusionment at the major party's stance on the proposed Carmichael coal mine.

The first billboard depicted Labor candidate Bronwyn Taha saying " I won't let Adani down," and "Bronwyn Taha, a new voice for corruption".

Sitting member for the LNP, Jason Costigan's billboard read "Costo fights for corruption, Jason Costigan MP, member for Adani".

Both candidates for the seat of Whitsunday were shown to be wearing hard hats with the Adani logo.

 

Queensland Labor candidate Bronwyn Taha's defaced billboard on Shute Harbour Rd.
Front Line Action on Coal said it "doubted that whichever ninjas did this, are going to claim responsibility for it".

"Whoever they are, being ninjas might let them continue their work," the moderator of the group's Facebook page added.

Member for Whitsunday, Jason Costigan, said last time he checked Ninja Turtles were green.

"It's pretty obvious who the suspects are, you don't have to be Matlock to work it out," he said.

"I am all for democracy but this is the wrong way to go about it.

"Anyone who closely follows the debate knows I have actually got stuck into Adani that are towing the line of the Labor Government for failing to provide job opportunities here in the Whitsundays.

"I am not in Adani's pocket, I am in favour of the mine and I have always said I think we can get the balance right between the environment and the resources sector.

"To be called the member for Adani, I laughed my head off," Mr Costigan said.

Ms Taha told the Whitsunday Times, "It's disappointing because it comes down to vandalism - I advertise there but it's not my property.

"I think if anyone has a message for any candidate they should come and talk to us directly. I am always happy to sit down and talk with anyone like I have with anti-Adani protesters at the markets on the weekends.

"I have always been vocal even before the premiers announcement that no tax payer money should go towards the mine. Mines should be able to stand on their own two feet."

Topics:  adani anit-adani bronwyn taha jason costigan politics qldelection2017 whitsunday whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

