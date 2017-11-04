Anti-Adani performance artist turns heads in Airlie Beach

AS the Adani Carmichael mine develops as a key State Government election issue, the conservation movement's resistance to the mine changed gear this morning in Airlie Beach.

Following road blocks to the Abbot Point coal terminal north of Bowen and the national day of action against Adani last month, the Airlie Beach markets hosted an internationally renown performance artist with a difference.

Benny Zable was one of the pioneers of the alternative lifestyle culture and was at the birth of the movement when the Aquarius Festival came to Nimbin in northern NSW in 1973.

He was at the market turning heads with his art activism in support of a presence from Reef Action and the Greens.

Anti-Adani protester drops in to Airlie : Benny Zable puts on a show at Airlie Beach markets.

"We are at a critical time in history, the ice caps are melting, the sea is becoming more toxic, we have had Fukushima and oil spills," he said.

"We are destroying what is keeping us alive.

"I am here because Adani, knowing the situation... is proposing the biggest coal mine in the world when it gets up to speed."

Reef Action Whitsunday spokesperson Alison Mason was at the Airlie Beach markets this morning and said she got a sense voters who were opposed to the proposed Adani mine knew to vote Greens and preference the ALP second to stop the Carmichael mine.

In pledging to veto a Federal Government loan worth $1 billion to Adani, Ms Mason said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was acting on a ground swell of support for the anti-mine movement.

"She is after votes, she thought there was votes in supporting Adani and now she realises there isn't," she said.

The veto of the proposed loan veto pledge came in the wake of Ms Palaszczuk revealing her husband Shaun Drabsch, in his capacity as infrastructure advisory director for PwC, worked on Adani's application for the loan under the Commonwealth's Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund.

Mr Zable asked what kind of suffering the people of Queensland and Australia would be forced to endure when the Great Barrier Reef dies and the great artesian basin dries up.

"I have been in New York attending conferences run by the United Nations and David Cousteau, the grandson of the underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau has come out explaining we are at a tipping point at the moment," he said.

Anti-Adani protestor Benny Zane at the Airlie Beach foreshore markets. Peter Carruthers

"The reefs are the rain forests of the sea, the whole ecosystem under the sea, if it dies we are gone.

"The sea is critical to our survival."

"We are here to stop Adani and stop the railway. Once the railway is up then its going to be very hard to stop it. This is the critical time."

The Palaszczuk Labor Government today said it had no role to date in the Federal Government's Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility loan assessment process for Adani to date and will have no further role.