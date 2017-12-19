Menu
Anti-Adani protester dressed as Santa in Collinsville

THIS afternoon an anti-Adani protester dressed as Santa flew in on his sleigh to Collinsville during an Adani outreach BBQ.

Nestled in a tree, Santa's bright red sleigh sat in Collinsville main street up the road from the BBQ with a banner reading "All I Want for Christmas is No Adani”.

"Ho, ho, ho, Adani must go,” the unidentified protester dubbed 'Santa' called to the Adani representatives as they passed by.

"Adani has disrespected local farmers by striking a deal with the government for free, unlimited groundwater, while locals have to pay,” he said.

"Adani is definitely on my naughty list this year.”

Adani organised today's BBQ as an information session on potential jobs originating from Mining Camp 3, a construction camp in Collinsville, 50 kilometres inland from Bowen.

The camp is part of the rail line linking Adani's Carmichael coal mine to its Abbot Point Coal Terminal.

Whitsunday Times

