An anti-Adani protester will contest the restitution being asked for in his case.
An anti-Adani protester will contest the restitution being asked for in his case. Monique Preston
Crime

Anti-Adani protester to contest restitution figure

by Monique Preston
11th May 2019 5:00 AM
AN ANTI-ADANI protester will contest the restitution of close to $8000 being claimed for his alleged protest.

Mark Alfred Simpson, 39, from Burnett Heads near Bundaberg, has pleaded guilty to trespassing on a railway line, obstructing railways and contravening a direction of a police officer.

When he appeared in Bowen Magistrates Court, duty lawyer Cleo Rewald said Simpson would be contesting the restitution amount.

Mrs Rewald also asked that a bail condition that stops Simpson travelling on a railway line be lifted so he could attend court.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead set down a contested facts hearing in Bowen Magistrates Court on June 5.

He refused to change the bail condition that doesn't allow him near railway tracks, unless to cross them at a railway crossing.

"He can catch the bus,” Mr Muirhead said.

"I don't think the bail condition changes are justified.”

