Anti-Adani protesters block access road

AT LEAST two anti-Adani protesters were taken away in a police van this afternoon after a protest at the access road to Adani's Abbot Point coal terminal near Bowen.

More than 20 protesters dressed in costume as 'dead fish' blocked the road for more than an hour as they demanded a commitment to no new coal before the federal election in May.

Spokesperson for the activists Kimberley Croxford said people needed to "face the climate emergency together and urge government to reject dangerous proposals like the Adani mine”.

"Right now, people around the world are losing their homes and livelihoods because of climate change. Without bold policy commitments to leave fossil fuels in the ground, our way of life will be altered forever,” she said.

"If we act now, we can all benefit. We can create a thriving renewable economy powered by local jobs and new opportunities for both rural and urban communities.

"If we do nothing, we will suffer from more extreme droughts, fires, floods - and the loss of the wonders of our world, like The Great Barrier Reef.

"Neither major party has committed to protecting it from coal or gas.

"We are responsible for our children's future. They deserve to grow up in a safe, exciting world full of wonder.

"Our government should be standing up for Australian families, not irresponsible companies who are willing to compromise our health, water and natural wonders.”