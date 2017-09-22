Anti-Adani protesters storm office

Anti-Adani protesters occupying the lobby of Adani headquarters in Townsville at 1pm today.

THE anti-Adani protesters who have been demonstrating in Bowen this week migrated further up the coast to occupy Adani's head office in Townsville today.

About 15 people entered the office foyer at 1pm before being given a move on order by police.

At around 2.30pm five people were arrested after refusing to leave.

A spokesperson for the Front line Action on Coal group confirmed there were three males and two females taken to a Townsville police station and charged with failure to move on.

Arrestees Donna Smit, Garry Kelly, Moira Williams, John Ross and Joel Rosenveigh Holland outside Townsville Police Headquarters after being charged today.

They were reportedly not among the 10 arrested for trespassing at Abbot Point on Tuesday.

Earlier in the morning a separate section of the group of protesters also gathered outside a Townsville luncheon to greet senators George Christensen, Fiona Nash and Matt Canavan nearby, demanding that the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility refuses to fund the mining company's mega coal mine in Central Queensland.

One banner read, 'give taxpayers billion dollars for community not coal'.

Protesters at the headquarters said that this kind of community disruption is just a taste of what's to come if the government gives Adani the funding it needs to build their mine.

These actions follow a string of activities over the past week including; a shutdown of the rail line into Adani's Abbot Point on Wednesday, a road blockade of Abbot Point access road resulting in arrests on Tuesday, the hanging of a protest banner on the prominent 'Bowenwood' sign on Monday and a lantern march on Queens Beach last Sunday.

Graffiti, stating 'Stop Adani', has also since appeared on the road surface and rock face on the Bruce Highway around 500 metres north of the West Euri Creek turn-off.

Graffiti left by anti-Adani protesters in Bowen on Bruce Highway around 500 metres north of the West Euri Creek turn-off. Jessica Lamb

George Christensen responded on Facebook by posting,

"The battle of the Galilee is over! And the workers have triumphed over the extreme greens,” he said.

"There are more than 100 people working on the Adani Carmichael coal project in Townsville, early works going on along the rail corridor and employees already working on the mine site.

"That's the news the Nationals' senate team, the Townsville LNP team and I heard direct from Adani this morning.”

Townsville and Magnetic Island resident Julie Woodlock said Adani can't be trusted with taxpayer funds and the(Great Barrier) reef.

"We will continue our peaceful direct action for as long as it takes for Adani to walk away from their ill-fated mine,” she said.

A sentiment backed up by another Townsville resident Wendy Tubman, who said if politicians are serious about a sustainable and prosperous future for Queensland - they won't touch Adani with a barge pole.

"Adani's mine would wreck the reef, cook the climate and run roughshod over Aboriginal land rights,” she said.

"We're here to show our government that we won't stand for them funding this madness with our money.

"We've tried to convince our political leaders that they shouldn't hand Adani $1 billion of our taxpayer money.

"This is a company that doesn't pay its taxes, and doesn't pay its fines when it pollutes sensitive wetlands.

"Now Adani is promising to start work within weeks.

"It's time for ordinary citizens to step up and do all we can to stop any NAIF loan to Adani, and to stop this mine.”