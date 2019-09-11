Someone could have died in 'most dangerous protest to date'

UPDATE 11:15AM: ADANI has labeled today's protest at its Abbot Point Terminal the "most dangerous protest to date".

CEO of Abbot Point Operations, Mr Dwayne Freeman said the four protesters crawled under a live, operating ship-loading conveyor belt.

"One of the protestors could have been killed or seriously injured when he crawled underneath a live operating conveyor belt, which only had a gap from the floor to the belt of approximately 2.5 feet," he said.

"These individuals have no knowledge of a heavy industrial site like ours and this sort of protest activity brings a high risk that someone will be seriously injured or killed as a result of their dangerous actions.

Mr Freeman confirmed operations are working as normal after police "promptly" arrested and removed the four people you trespassed at the terminal.

He said two of the protesters trespassed and locked-on to conveyor belts before being removed by the police.

Two other protestors who has dragon sleeve lock-on devices in their possession were detained by police on the terminal perimeter, after cutting through a security fence.

Mr Freeman said the matter was referred to the workplace health and safety regulator.

"We respect the rights of people to conduct peaceful protests, however these activities are illegal, unsafe and far from peaceful.

"Dangerous and illegal protest activity such as what occurred today is precisely why we support the Queensland Government's proposed new laws to prevent the use of dangerous devices in protest activity."

INITIAL: ANTI-ADANI protesters are this morning targeting multiple sites across Central Queensland.

Early today, four protesters from the Frontline Action on Coal group chained themselves to machinery at Adani's Abbot Point Coal Terminal, stopping work.

In a double hit, protesters have also taken to the streets of Mackay's CBD, gathering outside Dawson MP George Christensen's office in Milton Street.

The protests come after a Glenella business was allegedly targeted yesterday.