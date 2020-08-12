Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An anti-masker who allegedly assaulted a police officer when asked to wear a face covering has fronted court.
An anti-masker who allegedly assaulted a police officer when asked to wear a face covering has fronted court.
Crime

Anti-masker charged with police assault

by Anthony Piovesan
12th Aug 2020 6:48 PM

An anti-masker who allegedly assaulted a police officer when asked to wear a face covering has been hit with a string of charges including assaulting police, affray and breaching lockdown.

The 58-year-old Frankston woman fronted court on Wednesday and was further remanded to appear on August 21 where it will be alleged she lashed out at a police officer after being asked to wear a face mask.

A 58-year-old anti-masker has fronted a magistrate over an alleged assault at a Frankston cafe on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied
A 58-year-old anti-masker has fronted a magistrate over an alleged assault at a Frankston cafe on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

 

The woman allegedly attended a cafe on Beach St about 12.20pm on Tuesday and "was spoken to" by another woman at the cafe about not wearing a mask.

The incident then escalated and police were called where the woman allegedly refused to state her name before assaulting a police officer.

Victoria Police issued 184 fines in the past 24 hours, including two dozen for failing to wear a face mask.

anthony.piovesan@news.com.au

Originally published as Anti-masker charged with police assault

anti-maskers assault coronavirus crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Who’s the cutest baby in the Whitsundays?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who’s the cutest baby in the Whitsundays?

        Parenting Cast your vote in our online poll to help choose the Whitsundays’ cutest baby.

        Council makes big call on 2020 Schoolies program

        Premium Content Council makes big call on 2020 Schoolies program

        News The popular event has drawn about 1000 school leavers to the Whitsundays in the...

        Newcomer impresses with close finish behind unbeaten boat

        Premium Content Newcomer impresses with close finish behind unbeaten boat

        Sport It’s the penultimate day of racing and competitors are giving their all in the...

        Whitsunday candidate makes shock announcement

        Premium Content Whitsunday candidate makes shock announcement

        Breaking Labor candidate Tracey Cameron is withdrawing from the state election race.