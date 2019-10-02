Why graphic photos on smoke packs no longer shock addicts

A study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff.

Researchers want health warnings printed on each and every cigarette as the shocking, graphic images printed on packets aren't convincing smokers to quit.

James Cook University's Aaron Drovandi, who led the research, said images of black lungs, rotten teeth and cancerous mouths on cigarette packaging have lost their shock value.