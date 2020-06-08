Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anti-vaxxers will travel through Queensland on a promotional tour. Picture: Supplied
Anti-vaxxers will travel through Queensland on a promotional tour. Picture: Supplied
Health

Anti-vaxxers hit the road to spread... message

by Jackie Sinnerton
8th Jun 2020 4:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUS tour run by Australian parents is taking to the road to spread the anti-vax message.

The Vaxxed Bus tour will start in southeast Queensland next month.

The organisers from the Australian Vaccination-risks Network, have issued a message to the state's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young to "come along and join the discussion".

 

Anti-vaxxers will travel through Queensland on a promotional tour. Picture: Supplied
Anti-vaxxers will travel through Queensland on a promotional tour. Picture: Supplied

 

Australia has become the first country outside America to have a Vaxxed Bus. The tour is starting in Queensland as the bus is based in the state and cannot get over the border to NSW.

Meryl Dorey, who will man the bus, told The Courier-Mail that the tour "is designed to tell the stories of families who have been permanently injured by vaccinations".

They plan to tell the stories of families of who have chosen not to vaccinate.

"This is a bunch of mothers who are speaking out about adverse reactions to vaccinations so I would hope that Queensland Health will not give us a hard time but we are prepared for it," she said

Parents will be filmed for an upcoming Australian documentary as well as having their stories live-streamed to hundreds of thousands around the world.

A statement from Queensland Health to come shortly

Originally published as Anti-vaxxers hit the road to spread... message

More Stories

anti-vaxxers editors picks health qld vaccines

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More than 130 marijuana plants found on couple’s farm

        premium_icon More than 130 marijuana plants found on couple’s farm

        Crime Cyclone Debbie caused heavy damage to their property and they had to cease their agricultural business

        Explosion forces road closure west of Mackay

        premium_icon Explosion forces road closure west of Mackay

        Rural A scheduled explosion will force the closure of Bowen Developmental Rd tomorrow

        REVEALED: Bowen Sporting Hall of Fame 2020 inductee named

        premium_icon REVEALED: Bowen Sporting Hall of Fame 2020 inductee named

        News The local Bowen resident was quietly modest after hearing he had been named this...

        Investigators to look at Bowen house fire

        premium_icon Investigators to look at Bowen house fire

        News The cause of Saturday’s blaze which ‘extensively damaged’ the property is currently...