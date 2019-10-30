Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Antoniolli leaving Ipswich Court with wife Karina earlier this year.
Andrew Antoniolli leaving Ipswich Court with wife Karina earlier this year. Cordell Richardson
News

Antoniolli appeals fraud convictions

Ross Irby
by
29th Oct 2019 4:55 PM | Updated: 30th Oct 2019 4:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli is set to appeal his 13 convictions for fraud-related offences when in office.

The matter received a brief mention in Ipswich District Court yesterday before Judge Dennis Lynch QC.

His Appeal has been listed for hearing on March 20, next year.

Following a defended hearing earlier this year, Antoniolli was found guilty and convicted of misappropriation and fraudulently using more than $10,000 of Ipswich City Council's community donation fund to buy charity items at auction.

He was sentenced in August by Magistrate Anthony Gett to six months jail, wholly suspended.

A conviction was recorded. His legal team then lodged a notice of appeal.

Antoniolli admitted buying the items while he was a councillor and mayor but pleaded not guilty on the grounds it was accepted practice within the council to use the fund to buy items at auctions.

More Stories

andrew antoniolli appeal court ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Quick thinking that saved shark victims’ lives

    premium_icon Quick thinking that saved shark victims’ lives

    News Two British visitors attacked by a shark in the latest Whitsundays horror were lucky to have a person with medical expertise as part of their tour group.

    Man who 'gets triggered very easily' lashes out in carpark

    premium_icon Man who 'gets triggered very easily' lashes out in carpark

    Crime Driver cops abuse in Cannonvale carpark altercation.

    UNPROVOKED: Man punched in the head, serious injuries

    premium_icon UNPROVOKED: Man punched in the head, serious injuries

    Crime Man taken to hospital following alleged assault in Airlie bar.

    Opening of office means Urannah is now one step closer

    premium_icon Opening of office means Urannah is now one step closer

    News Supporters say they are now closer than ever to being shovel ready