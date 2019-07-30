Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew and Karina Antoniolli arrive at Ipswich Court on Tuesday morning.
Andrew and Karina Antoniolli arrive at Ipswich Court on Tuesday morning. Rob Williams
Crime

Court delays sentence in Andrew Antoniolli fraud trial

Hayden Johnson
by
30th Jul 2019 2:52 PM | Updated: 2:57 PM

ANDREW Antoniolli will have to wait another week before learning his fate. 

A decision on the sentence imposed on the former mayor who committed 12 acts of fraud and one attempted fraud has been delayed until August 9. 

Magistrate Anthony Gett told the court there were a few matters he wanted resolution on. 

It took several hours for the prosecution and defence to lodge their sentencing submissions. 

Antoniolli was released on bail to appear for sentencing at 9.30am on August 9. 

His wife Karina, daughters and supporters were in the court for the anticipated verdict today.

Antoniolli also pleaded guilty for breaching bail on May 25. 

The city's 50th mayor has appealed the guilty verdict delivered by Mr Gett last month.

More Stories

Show More
andrew antoniolli fraud ipswich city council ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    ON YOUR MARKS, GET SET, MOW: Grassroots sport gains momentum

    premium_icon ON YOUR MARKS, GET SET, MOW: Grassroots sport gains momentum

    Offbeat Two men are hoping their unique vehicle inspires others and leads to the start of a local league.　

    COURT WRAP-UP: What you missed

    COURT WRAP-UP: What you missed

    Crime Everything you missed from the region's court last week.

    Is there a cat sized hole in your heart?

    premium_icon Is there a cat sized hole in your heart?

    News Two cats are on the hunt for their forever home. Could it be yours?

    A night on Daydream

    premium_icon A night on Daydream

    Community Were you seen out on Daydream Island?