Gavel, scales of justice and law books
Anxiety not a reason to use drugs

Staff writer
7th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
USING cannabis to help with anxiety did not prevent a Proserpine man copping a fine in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Bradley Graham Marshall, 54, pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a pipe that had been used, after a search warrant was issued.

“Police executed a search warrant in Proserpine at about 3.05pm, on March 15,” Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

“The defendant was detained and questioned. There was 2.7g of cannabis and a water pipe that smelt of burnt cannabis, and two sets of grinders.

“The defendant said he suffered from anxiety and didn’t drink alcohol, so he smoked.”

The defendant, who was self-represented, said he suffered from anxiety and was on a disability support pension.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said the cannabis was for Marshall’s own personal use.

“And there’s nothing to suggest otherwise,” he said.

He fined Marshall $400 for both offences, with a conviction recorded due to his “previous appearances” in court.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead also ordered that the utensils be forfeited.

Whitsunday Times

