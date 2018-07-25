Anyone missing a boat?

The outer western moorings of Pioneer Bay is where this grey coloured Marine Tech Hull model tender was found floating unattended on July 23 at 5:00 pm.

WHITSUNDAY water police are searching for the owner of a grey-coloured Marine Tech Hull model tender was found floating unattended near the outer western moorings 5pm on Monday.

The vessel, which has since been seized by police, had a grey coloured Yamaha 5HP (5 CMH model) outboard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police as soon as possible.

A police spokesperson said proof of ownership will be required before the vessel can be returned.

The police reference number is QP1801349533.

This is not the first misplaced marine property found in the last fortnight after two fishing rods were found at Abell Point Marina's public boat ramp last Monday, reference number: QP1801276429.

Missing rod found at Abell Point Marina last Monday.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.