Anyone missing a guitar?

A TANGLEWOOD brand acoustic guitar was found in a black case on Coconut Grove in Airlie Beach at 5pm on March 30.

It has been handed over to local police in an effort to find the owner.

If the guitar is yours, please call the Whitsunday Police Station on 4948 8888 and quote police report number QP1800598170.

Senior constable Steve Smith said Once police are satisfied the guitar is yours, it can be returned and you can thank the officers by way of an acoustic melody.