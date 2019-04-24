ANZAC DAY: Isaac, Mackay and Whitsunday service times

Anzac day services in the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday regions

Anzac day services in the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday regions vasaleks

MACKAY REGION

Bloomsbury

5.30am at Bloomsbury Soldier's Hall, Doughertys Rd.

Calen/St Helens Beach

4.25am and 11am at Calen Memorial Hall,

McIntyre St.

Eton

5am at Hotel Eton, Telegraph St.

Farleigh

5.30am at Cenotaph, Farleigh sugar mill grounds, Armstrong St, Farleigh.

Finch Hatton

4.28am and 6.15pm at Finch Hatton Cenotaph, Anzac Parade.

Gargett

8am at Gargett War Memorial, opposite Gargett Pub, Cnr Gargett-Mia Mia Rd and Jim Moule St.

Greenmount Homestead

6.40am at Memorial Trees and Greenmount Homested, Greenmount Rd.

Hay Point/Half Tide Beach

5.30am at The Shack, Half Tide Esplanade.

Koumala

7am at Cenotaph adjacent to Koumala Primary School, Bull St.

Kuttabul

5.30am at Remembrance Gardens, Hampden State School, Bruce Hwy.

ANZAC day service at Jubilee Park, Mackay. Sgt Kelly Harding and Lt Cnl Brian Cuttriss Stuart Quinn

Mackay

5am and 9.30am at Jubilee Park, corner of Alfred and Wellington streets.

MADASSIA

3pm at South Sea Isalander Meeting Hut, Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens, Lagoon St.

Marian

4.28am at Anzac Place Memorial Park.

Midge Point

5am at The Point Tavern, 7 Conder Parade.

Mirani

4.30pm at Railway Park Memorial, Mackay-Eungella Rd.

Northern Beaches

10.30am at Bucasia Cenotaph, Seaview Park.

Pinnacle

10am at Pinnacle Hotel, 604 Mackay-Eungella Rd.

ANZAC day dawn service at Half Tide Beach. TS Pioneer Recruit Nicholas Cameron of Sarina Stuart Quinn

Sarina

4.28am and 10am at Broad St cenotaph.

Seaforth

6am at Cenotaph and Anzac Park, near post office, Palm Avenue.

Walkerston

5am and 7.45am at Anzac Memorial Park, corner of Dutton and Bridge streets.

ISAAC REGION

Carmila

4.28am at Carmila Memorial Hall, 10.30am meet opposite police station before march to 11am service at Carmila Memorial Hall.

Clermont

4.15am meet at corner of Herschel and Capricorn St for march to 4.28am service at Clermont RSL. 9.30am march from corner of Box and Capella St for 9.40am at Hoods Lagoon, Remembrance Way.

Dysart

4.28am at Civic Centre Cenotaph. March from Rod Draper Lane from 10.30am for 11am start at Civic Centre Cenotaph.

Glenden

5.30am at Glenden Recreation Centre. 9.45am march from Glenden Pool car park for 10am start at the Glenden Recreation Centre.

Greenhill

5.30am at the Greenhill Boat Ramp Beach.

Middlemount

5.10am at the Middlemount Golf and Country Club. 11am march Carter Place for a 11.15am service start at Anzac Park.

Mayor Baker and Sergeant Jason Stevens 107 Battery 4th Regiment at the Moranbah Anzac Day service. Contributed

Moranbah

4.20am march from Moranbah Community Workers Club to Town Square for 5am start.

9.20am march from Greg Cruickshank Aquatic Centre to Town Square for a 10am start.

Nebo

4.25am march from general store or 4.30am service at Nebo Memorial Hall.

10.15am march from corner of Oxford St and Nebo State School for a 10.30am start Nebo Memorial Hall.

St Lawrence

10.30am march from council chambers St Lawrence State School for 11am service.

WHITSUNDAY REGION

Airlie Beach/Cannonvale

5.30am at Coral Esplanade Cenotaph. 8.45am at Broadwater Avenue carpark, march to Coconut Grove for 9am start.

Bowen

5.50am at Herbert St Cenotaph.

9.15am assemble at William St RSL, march to Herbert St cenotaph for 9.30am start.

Five-year-old Savannah Fraser prepares to lay a wreath at the Airlie Beach Anzac Day service. Peter Carruthers

Collinsville

6am at Stanley St Cenotaph.

8.45am assemble at Foodworks, march to Stanley St Cenotaph for 9am start.

Proserpine

4.28am at the Main St Cenotaph

10.15am assemble at Chapman St RSL, march to Main St Cenotaph for 10.30am start.