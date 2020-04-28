Menu
50+ PEOPLE WARNED: Whitsunday Anzac Day parties shut down

Deborah Friend
28th Apr 2020 1:30 PM
ANZAC DAY parties were shut down across town on the weekend with more than 50 warnings issued.

Whitsunday Police attended "numerous" house parties and gatherings during the weekend, and a total of 56 people were issued with warnings.

Further police attendance at some parties - after warnings had already been issued - resulted in infringement notices being issued, a police spokesman said.

On Friday, April 24, police attended a party in Jubilee Pocket at 11.30pm. Ten people were issued with warnings.

"Police were called back many hours later to one of the parties and two tickets were issued to two young males," the spokesman said.

Saturday, April 25 - Anzac Day - was a busy day, with police attending three parties.

At 5pm on Saturday, police attended a party at a unit in Airlie Beach, which had six people there. Everyone was issued with a warning.

At 9pm, police attended a Cannon Valley address, where the parents of a 19-year-old were allowing eight other people to be at the house. Warnings were issued and police made sure everyone left.

At 3am on Sunday morning, police attended a Jubilee Pocket home, where five people were having a party - all were issued with a warning.

On Sunday, April 26, police attended a Cannonvale address, at 4pm, where six people were issued with a warning for breaching the Chief Health Officer's direction regarding social distancing and gatherings.

