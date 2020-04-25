Menu
RESPECT: Bowen RSL sub-branch vice-president Michael Deckert and Vietnam War veteran Geoff Ingram lead a street-wide ANZAC Day dawn procession in Silk Rd, Bowen.
APART BUT TOGETHER: Paying respects despite virus measures

Jordan Gilliland
25th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
THE Anzac spirit was alive and well in one Bowen street who took it upon themselves to hold a socially distant Dawn Ceremony.

When news came through that Anzac Day as we know it would be postponed due to coronavirus measures, Bowen resident and Vietnam War veteran Geoff Ingram was initially “disappointed”.

But, he was adamant he wouldn’t let the virus stop him from honouring the Diggers of past and present on a day he holds dear to his heart.

Along with Bowen RSL sub-branch vice-president Michael Deckert the duo took it upon themselves to hold a streetwide ceremony in their Silk Rd cul-de-sac.

TOGETHER, APART: The community of Silk and Kapok Rd, Bowen, had a dawn ceremony while practising social distancing measures on Anzac Day.
“I think the driveway ceremony is cool, we always do the dawn ceremony so this made sure we were able to continue that tradition,” Mr Ingram said.

“I actually think there was far more people out at this time of the morning than I would normally expect to see.

“It’s amazing that, despite what’s going on, people still want to be a part of this day.”

Mr Deckert said he hadn’t initially planned for the whole street to be involved, but the idea caught on quickly after he suggested it.

The retired navy serviceman said he had originally told people to expect some noise as they played The Last Post.

“I dropped some flyers out to tell people we were going to be making some noise – I didn’t want people to not know what was going on,” he said.

Leo Mazey, Jayne O'Regan and Merle Jochheim honoured ANZAC Day while practising social distancing.
“There was no retaliation though, in fact everyone wanted to be a part of it so we said we would lead a socially-distant ceremony for the street.

“It went amazingly well and I think it was a great idea. There’s a lot of days we honour our servicemen and women, but to me this is the main one to be able to play a part in.”

Mr Ingram was touched by the sign of solidarity by his community in what he called “trying times”.

Having travelled to Gallipoli the year before to take part in a Dawn Service, he “has a respect for the conditions they lived through” and said it was a small sacrifice for residents to be up early on Anzac Day.

He said he uses the date to remember the fallen soldiers who came before him, as well as his brothers from the Vietnam War.

“My Dad was in the 2/16th Battalion in World War II and so I think of him on ANZAC Day,” Mr Ingram said.

“But it’s become more than just the World Wars and now we think of and pay our respects to all servicemen and women, so I’m also thinking of all the guys who were in the Vietnam War with me as well as other conflicts.

“It’s amazing that a whole community banded together despite the conditions to be a part of something great.”

