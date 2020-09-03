Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Appalling’ video emerges of teen girl attacking student

by Sophie Chirgwin
3rd Sep 2020 5:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Sickening footage has emerged of a vicious brawl between two female students in Central Queensland.

In the video, which has been shared widely on Facebook, one girl in her school uniform approaches another student who is sitting at an outdoor table. 

The girl then starts to viciously attack her while sitting down, throwing punches and pulling her to the ground by her hair. 

The 24-second video is confronting to watch, with the student suffering significant blows to the head, at one point she is also kicked.

On Facebook, the victim's mother shared the video and wrote: "yet again my daughter has been bullied at school".

"How many more f***ing times does this have to happen. I am tired of dealing with this shit. Its (sic) time everyone knows what I am dealing with," she said.

The video shows the teen girl viscious being attacked by a fellow student.
The video shows the teen girl viscious being attacked by a fellow student.

 

The attacker throws punches and pulls the girl to to the ground by her hair.
The attacker throws punches and pulls the girl to to the ground by her hair.

 

After being shared widely on social media, many people commenting said the vision was "appalling".

A spokesperson for the Department of Education provided a statement on behalf of Tannum Sands State High School, writing: "The students in the video have been dealt with in line with the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan. No further details can be provided due to student privacy issues".

"The principal and senior staff remain in contact with the families to monitor their concerns

and continue to support the students as needed.

"Students and caregivers with ongoing concerns regarding bullying or misconduct are

strongly encouraged discuss these matters further with their school principal or their closest

Department of Education regional office.

"Tannum Sands State High School does not tolerate violence and anti-social behaviour and

continues to work diligently to promote safe and respectful interactions between students

and a safe learning environment for everyone in the school community."

Originally published as 'Appalling' video emerges of teen girl attacking fellow student

More Stories

assault attack editors picks school social media video

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Desperate pleas finally answered with $2M marina relief

        Premium Content Desperate pleas finally answered with $2M marina relief

        Breaking Struggling tourism operators have been calling for assistance for more than seven months.

        • 3rd Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        High hopes for sporting field where kids can ‘run amok’

        Premium Content High hopes for sporting field where kids can ‘run amok’

        Community Members of the Gloucester Sports and Recreation Association hoped it would be third...

        • 3rd Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Sleepy driver blames long hours for crashing into car

        Premium Content Sleepy driver blames long hours for crashing into car

        Crime Father of four lucky not to cause injury after nodding off at the wheel.

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites