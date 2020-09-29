‘Appalling’: Woman to pay compensation after punching cop

A woman assaulted a police officer outside Magnums in Airlie Beach in July. Photo: Elyse Wurm

A WOMAN must pay hundreds of dollars in compensation after punching a police officer in the head outside Magnums.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard Chardae Marie Prosser is a respected member of the Mackay Magpies AFL Club, but on July 4 she was involved in a “melee” outside the Airlie Beach pub.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jay Merchant told the court police were called to Magnums that night and they spoke to five people when someone Prosser was with was asked to leave.

Sgt Merchant said the person refused, so police told them they were under arrest, then Prosser grabbed at an officer’s equipment.

She was told to stop, but she pushed the officer away from the person he was trying to arrest.

Prosser then approached a different officer and punched him in the right side of the face.

Sgt Merchant said the officer suffered pain in his jaw after the incident.

Prosser later recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.177.

The 34-year-old mother of four pleaded guilty to one count each of serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm while adversely affected and obstructing police.

Prosser’s husband and brother in law were also charged and sentenced after the incident.

Her husband, Kelvin James Prosser, was fined $900 and ordered to complete 80 hours of community service with no convictions recorded.

Her brother in law, Richard Patrick Prosser, was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service with no conviction recorded.

Lawyer Elizabeth Smith appeared for Prosser, saying it was out of character for the Mackay woman to drink so heavily.

She was well regarded by the Mackay AFL community and coached the junior Magpies, Ms Smith said.

Ms Smith said on the night of the incident, the group had met up with other people who started buying drinks and those friends started to cause a fuss at Magnums, and that was when it “went to hell in a handbasket”.

Ms Smith asked Magistrate James Morton to consider not recording convictions so Prosser would not lose her job as a food and beverage supervisor at the airport.

“She is the only person earning an income for the family unit at the moment,” Ms Smith said.

“Her husband has been unemployed due to COVID-19 and he is actively looking for work.

“The family is heavily reliant on her to keep things rolling.”

Mr Morton decided not to record convictions, but told Prosser her behaviour during the “melee” was “appalling”.

Prosser was ordered to complete a total of 80 hours of community service and was banned from the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct for a year.

She was also ordered to pay $500 in compensation to the officer for pain and suffering.

“Next time you have a bender and something goes down, the best thing you can do is stay at home with your kids,” Mr Morton said.