Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Graham Robert Morant, who was jailed for counselling and helping his wife to end her life, has appealed his conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal.
Graham Robert Morant, who was jailed for counselling and helping his wife to end her life, has appealed his conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal.
Crime

Appeal bid for man who aided wife's death

by Cheryl Goodenough
3rd Feb 2020 2:23 PM

A Gold Coast man who convinced his wife to kill herself and then helped her to do it for a $1.4 million life insurance payout is appealing his conviction.

Graham Robert Morant says the judge gave incorrect instructions to a jury during his 2018 trial in Brisbane.

The jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to a total of 10 years' imprisonment.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.

assisted suicide court appeal graham robert morant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Travel bans a savage blow for tourism

        Travel bans a savage blow for tourism

        Travel Travel bans sparked by the coronavirus outbreak are already having savage economic consequences for our tourism industry.

        IN PHOTOS: Captains take on the mantle at Proserpine High

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Captains take on the mantle at Proserpine High

        News The new student leadership team for Proserpine State High School was made official...

        CRIME WRAP: Two drivers allegedly twice legal limit

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Two drivers allegedly twice legal limit

        News Charges laid and light fitting stolen in Bowen at the weekend.

        NAMED: 38+ people to appear in Proserpine court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 38+ people to appear in Proserpine court today

        Crime Each week a number of people appear in Proserpine court on a range of different...