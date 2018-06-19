Menu
Login
Police are appealing for help finding a teenage girl, 15, believed to have left a Cambooya home about 1am Monday.
Police are appealing for help finding a teenage girl, 15, believed to have left a Cambooya home about 1am Monday. QPS
News

Appeal to find teen girl, 15, missing more than 24 hours

19th Jun 2018 7:48 AM | Updated: 9:11 AM

POLICE concerned about a teenage girl missing for more than 24 hours have appealed for help from the public.

The girl, 15, is believed to have left a John St home in Cambooya about 1am Monday and has not been seen or heard from since.

She was wearing a black hooded jumper and tracksuit pants, with a white stripe down the leg.

Police hold concerns for her welfare due to her age.

The girl is described as Caucasian, about 155cm tall with a slim build, red hair and brown eyes.

Any members of the public who have seen this girl or who have information in relation to her whereabouts are asked to contact police.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

cambooya missing girl missing person police toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Pollies trade blows on Proserpine Budget funding

    Pollies trade blows on Proserpine Budget funding

    News Since the 2018/19 Whitsunday Regional Council Budget was handed down on Monday, there's been plenty of speculation over how and where money is being spent.

    WFC score four to take easy win against Country United

    WFC score four to take easy win against Country United

    News WFC score four to take easy win against Country United.

    Five rushed to hospital after Bloomsbury rollover

    Five rushed to hospital after Bloomsbury rollover

    News Five rushed to hospital after Bloomsbury rollover

    BoM issues strong wind warning for Whitsunday Islands

    BoM issues strong wind warning for Whitsunday Islands

    News BoM issues strong wind warning for Whitsunday Islands.

    Local Partners