Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 13-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl have been missing from Redland Bay since Monday. Image: supplied, Queensland Police.
The 13-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl have been missing from Redland Bay since Monday. Image: supplied, Queensland Police.
News

Appeal for help in search for missing children

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Jan 2020 5:07 PM

Police are calling for public assistance to locate a pair of young children missing from Redland Bay since Monday.

The 10-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were last seen leaving a residence at Terrier Court around 11.30am on January 6.

They are believed to be travelling together in Brisbane City.

Both children are described as Aboriginal, of a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for the children, due to the older boy suffering from a medical condition and the girl's young age.

Anyone with information about the children is urged to contact police immediately.

brisbane children missing police redland bay

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First yacht pegged to arrive tonight

        premium_icon First yacht pegged to arrive tonight

        News The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is narrowing in on the Whitsundays with one boat pulling ahead.

        Hours clinging to husband: Terror of Cyclone Ada lives on

        premium_icon Hours clinging to husband: Terror of Cyclone Ada lives on

        News Survivor shares her story in honour of upcoming 50-year anniversary.

        CHARGED UP: Prossie to be part of new automotive future

        premium_icon CHARGED UP: Prossie to be part of new automotive future

        News The new installation could bring more tourists to the town.

        A sea-change for new owners of Just Tuk’n Around

        premium_icon A sea-change for new owners of Just Tuk’n Around

        News You may have seen some new faces peddling around town.