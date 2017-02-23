'Appetite' for kerb recycling

RATEPAYERS would have to fork out an extra $100 annually to cover the cost of kerbside recycling in the Whitsundays.

Whitsunday Regional Council Waste Services manager Karl Murdoch said despite the cost, residents still wanted kerbside recycling introduced.

"There is still a strong appetite for kerbside recycling in the community and it will cost more than $100 a year for the service to be introduced and there is (also) an appetite for meeting costs of that,” Mr Murdoch said.

"With the survey we asked people to rank their six priorities and unsurprisingly kerbside recycling was the top priority.”

He said 350 residents contributed their ideas to the council's yoursay website, 88 people filled in a questionnaire and many residents had their say through community sessions at shopping centres.

"There was a finding that while we measure waste by tonnes as an empirical way of measuring it, we need to weigh it in cubic metres,” he said.

"We found that there was some desire for tip shops which is something we will try and address.”

Mr Murdoch also said fees and charges needed to be streamlined, with 108 different fees and charges across Whitsunday landfill sites.