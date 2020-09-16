Menu
Apple fans react to iPhone omission

by Jack Gramenz
16th Sep 2020 7:20 AM

 

Apple has announced a number of new and updated products, but disappointed some by not having anything new to say about its most popular product.

The world's most valuable company, recently valued at more than $US2 trillion, has seemingly been largely unharmed by the coronavirus pandemic - and in fact may have benefited as people bought new devices to work and stay at home.

It hasn't escaped the pandemic completely unharmed however, with production issues looking to have impacted the iPhone and delaying its usual September release.

News of the next model wasn't expected at the event today, but Apple CEO Tim Cook wanted to let those watching know from the start there was to be no surprise at the end.


Others actually welcomed the news that there'd be no imminent iPhone and what that might mean for customers who have gone a while without getting a new one.

Apple long faced suspicions that something strange was going on when one of their new products was announced and older models mysteriously started to function poorly.

The company eventually admitted it had throttled performance on some older phones in a supposed bid to preserve their battery life.

Those with older iPhones celebrated the lack of an announcement today and what that means for the phones they already have.

With the disappointing but welcomed iPhone news to the side, Apple was free to talk about its Watch and iPad.

The Apple Watch Series 6 has blood oxygen analysis as its new marquee feature, and the company will also be introducing the cheaper Watch SE model based on the Series 4 Watch.

Apple fans largely welcomed the new cheaper device, while some in the US questioned Apple's decision to announce financing through its Apple branded credit card that's available there.

Apple promised a "big leap forward" this year on Apple Watch, announcing some new colours.

People have reacted to the new designs, including one leaker who has been copping it online for what ended up being the accurate prediction that there'd be no iPhone at the event.

One Apple fan who is also a doctor was among those who welcomed the idea of more people getting a Watch and collecting their health data.

Others sardonically wished the Watch would stop telling them so much about their life and tell them something else.

Apple also announced updates to its full size iPad range.

The cheaper (and coincidentally most popular) model has received a power boost and a little baby price drop to boot, while the iPad Air got a whole new design that it's inherited from the iPad Pro.

In a lot of ways the new iPad Air brings it into the same sphere as the iPad Pro, especially earlier models, which is by no means a bad thing according to those who can't wait to get one.

 

