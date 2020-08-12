APPLY NOW: 7 jobs paying more than $70k

Hundreds of jobs are on offer across the region.

AS MACKAY’S economy continues its steady recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, businesses across the spectrum are hiring.

The Daily Mercury rounded up seven vacancies offering more than $70,000 but this is just a handful of the 1255 jobs listed on seek.com

1. Sales Account and Relationship Manager at Ultra Coral Australia Pty Ltd

Full time: $80,000 – $99,999

Ultra Coral Australia Pty Ltd is a coral collection company based in Mackay and requires a Sales Account and Relationship Manager to oversee both the domestic and export markets for our high-end coral products.

Find out more her e

2. Mechanical Service Technician at Eilbeck Cranes

Full time: $95,000 – $119,999

Eilbeck Cranes is seeking a qualified Mechanical Fitter Service Technician, to join its Queensland based service team in Mackay.

Find out more here

3. Plumber Gas Fitter at Jayden Enterprises Pty Ltd

Full time: $90,000 – $99,999

The company is seeking an experienced motivated Plumber/ Gasfitter who is competent in leading and organising three plumbers. The correct person will have the ability to work with the management team as well as autonomously, has a passion for quality and service and is looking for secure long term employment

Find out more here

4. Diagnostic Technician at North Jacklin Pty Ltd

Full time: $70,000 – $79,999

North Jacklin Motor Group is seeking an ambitious and self-motivated diagnostic technician with strong interpersonal skills to join its dynamic Nissan and Subaru service team.

Find out more here

5. Facilities Manager at Property Network of Australia

Full time: $110,000 – $129,999

Property Network of Australia is seeking an experienced facilities manager to work across a mixed portfolio of assets, and for a private landlord in Queensland. You’ll be responsible for the effective management of facilities across the portfolio and have previous experience working within commercial and industrial buildings.

Find out more here

6. Central Queensland Design Continuous Applicant Pool at Queensland Transport and Main Roads Department

Full time: $94,671 to $132,976

Work for the Department of Transport in the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Find out more here

7. Health & Rehabilitation Co-ordinator at JPS Mining Recruitment

Full time: $120,000 – $140,000

JPS is seeking a health and rehabilitation co-ordinator with previous experience in the resource sector. You will report to the health, safety and training manager.

Find out more here