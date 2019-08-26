APPLY NOW: Jobs, jobs and more jobs to come at prawn farms

Tassal prawn farm near Proserpine is being expanded. After its expansion, the company will begin construction on its other property at Exmoor Station.

Tassal prawn farm near Proserpine is being expanded. After its expansion, the company will begin construction on its other property at Exmoor Station. Contributed

FROM old-school farm hands to engineers working on cutting-edge technology, hundreds of jobs will need to be filled as aquaculture development ramps up in the region.

Major salmon and prawn producer Tassal last week announced the company would further expand its Proserpine prawn production and had purchased 7000 hectares of additional land for development near Bloomsbury in the future.

The project will create 1000 construction jobs with about 700 ongoing full time jobs and opportunities for seasonal work once development at both locations is complete.

Tassal and the region's politicians want these jobs to go to locals, particularity our local youth.

Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert said the development would create a variety of job options the region had not seen before.

"We are seeing a whole new industry growing up here," she said.

"What we need going forward is to make sure we keep on diversifying our economy and make sure we've got sustainable jobs for our children going into our future.

"It is just a whole range of different jobs which is going to be new for our young ones to think about."

Head of supply chain at Tassal Ben Daley said the company was excited to educate schools and universities in the region about the job opportunists in aquaculture.

"It offers a vast range of opportunities all the way from farm hands and traditional work all the way up to very skilled positions," he said.

"It is a very broad spectrum of employment we can bring to the market."

Both properties will have the infrastructure to process prawns from hatchery to distribution.

Whitsunday Cr Mike Brunker, Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert, Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner and Tassal representative Ben Daley at the company's Proserpine prawn farm. Ashley Pillhofer

"That is what offers that broader range of jobs, there is scientific and genetic roles from the hatchery, through all the way to mechanic and engineering roles in the plant and the farms are actually running smart farm systems which involve automation and electrical engineering skills as well," he said.

Development at both locations is expected to last about six years.

"It will be a constant stream of construction and development jobs as we bring on the stable employment jobs that go running the company," he said.

Want to join the Tassal team? Apply online here.