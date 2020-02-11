Apprentices could win an overseas trip

Australian International Marine Export Group CEO David Good said the award would “highlight the true strength of the Australian marine industry, our skilled tradesmen”.

Australian International Marine Export Group CEO David Good said the award would “highlight the true strength of the Australian marine industry, our skilled tradesmen”.

WINNING a national award could mean a trip to Europe for one hardworking apprentice.

Applications are now open for the annual Australian Marine Industry Awards, which includes the new category Apprentice of the Year.

The awards have celebrated innovation and excellence in the marine industry since 2009.

The winner would take part in a trip to Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, to attend the 2020 MetsTrade Show.

Applications are due by 5pm Thursday, April 9.

For more information visit www.asmex-conference.com.au/awards.

Australian International Marine Export Group CEO David Good said the award would “highlight the true strength of the Australian marine industry, our skilled tradesmen”.

The awards will be presented on Tuesday, May 19, on the Gold Coast.