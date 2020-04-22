Menu
Qualified electrician and 2019 APO apprenticeship graduate, Lachlan Mee. Picture: supplied
Apprentices wanted at Abbot Point for 2021 intake

Melanie Whiting
22nd Apr 2020 5:00 AM
APPRENTICESHIP opportunities are still on offer in the Mackay region despite the economic crisis.

Abbot Point Operations, an Adani company, is calling for three apprentices to join its team in 2021.

APO general manager – port operations Allan Brown said two mechanical and one electrical apprenticeships would be offered under the company’s industry-leading training program.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity to those in our local community who are interested in learning a trade,” Mr Brown said.

“The successful applicants will undertake a best practice learning program with a mix of on and offsite training opportunities to develop their technical skills.

“They will be a part of a world-class local team that prioritises the values of safety, community, and that has just celebrated a year of record performance.”

Qualified electrician and 2019 APO apprenticeship graduate, Lachlan Mee said the program helped him kickstart his career.

“It was amazing to get to work with skilled and experienced tradespeople who take such pride in what they do,” he said.

“If you are a motivated and positive person, I’d strongly encourage you to apply.”

Applications for the three available 2021 apprenticeships open on Friday May 1, 2020 and close on Sunday May 31, 2020.

To apply, visit:

Electrical apprenticeship: https://bit.ly/ApprenticeElectrical

Mechanical apprenticeship: https://bit.ly/MechanicalApprentice

