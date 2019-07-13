Apprenticeships available

THE recruitment drive for Wilmar Sugar's next intake of apprentices has started with applications opening online today (July 13).

Training and Development Manager Scott Young said Wilmar was offering 33 first-year apprenticeships across its eight mills and Sarina BioEthanol Distillery for the 2020 intake - with four of those at Proserpine Mill.

Kevin Walton is a first-year apprentice boilermaker at Proserpine Mill - and said he'd been applying for apprenticeships since finishing high school at Bowen seven years ago.

"Finally, my persistence paid off and luck was on my side when I was offered an apprenticeship with Wilmar at the end of 2018. I started my training earlier this year," he said.

"I absolutely love my job and coming to work each day. It's always a brand new experience and I'm constantly learning new things and following up what I learnt the day before," Mr Walton said.

"As an apprentice boilermaker, I complete a lot of different types of welding and use various types of machinery and equipment.

"I'm currently working with other apprentices on scraper plates and grinding techniques and I really enjoy helping my team mates."

Mr Walton said his Wilmar apprenticeship also gave him an insight into the sugar manufacturing process.

"Before starting at the mill, I had no idea about the milling process and how it runs and operates. It's such an eye-opening experience and I feel really lucky to be part of such a great team," he said.

First-year fitter and turner Kaide Chapman said his job at Proserpine Mill provided plenty of variety.

"A lot of people told me the mill was the best place to learn a trade because the work is so varied," Mr Chapman said.

"There's a lot of different equipment and processes, and no two days are the same. It keeps things interesting and you never stop learning."

Mr Young said a range of apprenticeships were on offer at Proserpine Mill for 2020.

"We have one position available in each of the four main trade streams - electrical, boilermaking, fitting and turning, and diesel fitting," he said.

Applications for Wilmar's 2020 apprenticeships close on August 4.

Search 'Wilmar Careers' to apply online.