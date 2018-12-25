April in review

FLOOD FIX: Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan continues to campaign for a fix to flood-prone Hamilton Plains.

APRIL 4: IT WAS the stuff of nightmares for one unlucky family as their Easter holiday turned into a desperate search for their 14-year-old son, who went missing from Horseshoe Bay in Bowen.

Last seen walking towards Grey's Bay at 4pm on March 29, the teenage boy from Augathella in south-western Queensland was found more than 24 hours later.

He stormed away from the family caravan following an argument with family, reported missing at 8am on March 30, sparking a massive land and aerial search involving eight SES volunteers, nine police officers and the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter.

But it was the efforts of an eagle-eyed caravan park manager that ended the search.

"I just saw a hat and I knew something wasn't right,” Horseshoe Bay Resort manager Darryl Bender said, who found the boy hidden in a storage room at the rear end of the compound.

APRIL 4: TROPICAL Cyclone Iris has Bowen on alert as it continues to gain strength.

The Category 2 storm was sitting 280km off the coast of Townsville as it tracked south-east parallel with the coastline.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects Iris to intensify to a Category 3 as residents brace themselves for another hit little more than 12 months on from Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

APRIL 5: AS MORE than 100mm from Tropical Cyclone Iris once again saw both lanes of Shute Harbour Road at Hamilton Plains underwater, a local MP says "enough is enough” and calls for a permanent flood-proofing fix.

Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan has been campaigning for a flood fix and demanding to see the "business case” promised by Labor candidate Bronwyn Taha.

In answer to a question on notice asked by Mr Costigan, Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said a business case "had been developed” and a "preferred project option for an upgrade” of the road had been identified.

"But where is it?” Mr Costigan asked as cars travelled through floodwater.

"Quite clearly Hamilton Plains is not a priority for the Palaszczuk Government.”

In the lead-up to last year's Queensland election the LNP promised $37 million to flood-proof the road, announced by then leader Tim Nicholls.

APRIL 5: AUSTRALIAN company Sojourn Properties snaps up the lease at Paradise Bay on the southern tip of Long Island for an undisclosed sum.

The island resort, which includes 10 bungalows, a day spa and licenced bar, has been abandoned since 2015 when it suffered storm damage in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Marcia.

In 2017, the resort was hit by Tropical Cyclone Debbie and the Australian Islands website had it listed for sale at a heavily-reduced price of $1.5 million.

APRIL 11: BOWEN'S Ben DeLuca is named as Queensland Cinema Pioneer of the Year.

Mr DeLuca has given more than six decades of service to the iconic Summergarden Cinema, including the past 56 years behind the film reel, entertaining customers from around the country.

APRIL 11: TRIBUTES pour in for former Bowen mayor Col Leather.

Mr Leather was remembered as a sport loving larrikin following his death at the age of 87.

Born in Gin Gin, Col moved Bowen at the age of 23 where he bought his first farm on Collinsville Road and grew tomatoes.

But after establishing an interest in cattle during the early 1970s, he became one of the country's top-line brahman producers.

He spent three terms as a councillor, including two in the top job and one of his crowning achievements as mayor was the creation of the Bowen Sporting Complex.

APRIL 11: BOWEN is announced as one of six venues across the state to host an Intrust Super Cup match later in the year.

The statewide competition's push to take the game to the bush with a special country round will see Mackay Cutters play Sunshine Coast Falcons at Denison Park on July 21.

APRIL 12: DREAMS of an eco-resort that attracts 100,000 visitors a year experiencing the wonders of a Whitsunday Island is back on the table with the Natural Resources Minister pledging support to reignite the project.

Following a question on notice from Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan in parliament, Minister for the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham revealed the Hook Island plan was being discussed.

"The Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy - together with the Department of Environment and Science, the Department of Innovation, Tourism Industry Development and the Commonwealth Games and the new lessee - is working to proactively plan for the redevelopment and reopening of the resort on Hook Island,” he said.

APRIL 12: CANNONVALE mother of two Danielle McAlpine has waited 500 days to see an ear, nose and throat specialist for two operations to relieve chronic pain and health problems.

Mrs McAlpine and her husband Peter revealed they felt "helpless” after being told there is nothing that can be done to reduce her wait time, although the target wait time for a Category 3 ENT patient is 12 months.

The average wait time for the mum's category at Mackay Base Hospital is 426 days.

After discovering the more urgent Category 1 patient were being seen, but the Category 2 and 3 patient lists were not reducing, Mrs McAlpine has booked in to have the first surgery done privately in Townsville at a cost of $4000.

APRIL 12: STAGE one of the $6.5 million revamp of Whitsunday Sports Park has begun, with works expected to be completed by mid-2019.

As well as extra fields, the Whitsunday Sports Park committee has plans to build a league-style clubhouse that will eventually offer pokies, a restaurant and bar.

"Stage one will be finished by March next year and the stage two change rooms by May, and the clubhouse at the latest in July 2019,” Whitsunday Sports Park committee chairman Justin Butler said.

APRIL 13: WHITSUNDAY Regional Council approved $25,000 in sponsorship to host a round of the Queensland Rally Championships to jump-start the region's first Whitsunday Motoring Festival in October.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said major events such as the state titles would have positive flow-on effects for the whole region, with events planned in Proserpine, Airlie Beach, Bowen and Hydeaway Bay.

APRIL 18: AN EXPLANATION into the missing artillery gun that sits atop the Bowen RSL Club has arisen, laying to rest rumours a Big Mango 'copycat' had emerged.

It has been confirmed that unlike the Big Mango saga, this is not a PR stunt that will involve an inferior replica of the prized gun popping up on the other side of the country.

The gun will indeed reclaim its place and return in better condition than ever before, just in time for Anzac Day.

"It's been taken down to have a major refit,” Bowen RSL immediate past president Brian Germain said.

APRIL 18: A BOWEN man is arrested on drug charges after being found with $40,000 worth of methylamphetamine in his underwear.

The man was bailed to attend Bowen Magistrates Court after police allegedly found him in possession of the drugs as well as cash, in the early hours of April 16.

Police allege they located more than 68 grams of methylamphetamine (ice) secreted in his underwear.

APRIL 19: THE final moments of a fatal helicopter flight in the Whitsundays last month were detailed for the first time.

The Australian Transport and Safety Bureau released its initial findings into the Eurocopter EC120B crash at Hardy Reef on March 21.

Hawaiian honeymooners Sue and Peter Hensel were killed during the crash.

Sue's daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Bobby Sheets, escaped the crash with minor injuries.

The pilot was uninjured.

According to investigators, the chopper malfunctioned, leaving the pilot helpless.

"While approaching the pontoon, at about 1535, the pilot reported noticing a warning message illuminate in the upper vehicle and engine malfunction display,” the report states.

"As this was a high workload phase of the flight, the pilot was unable to verify the nature of the warning. However, in response, the pilot elected to conduct a go-around. When the helicopter was at an altitude of about 40 ft (12m) above the pontoon, the pilot recalled feeling a 'thud' and the nose of helicopter yawed sharply from the left (anticlockwise from above).

"In an attempt to arrest the yaw, the pilot reported that he made a number of control inputs, which included lowering the collective and pushing the cyclic forward and to the left.

"The pilot was unable to regain control of the helicopter and it collided with the water. A passenger reported that soon after the impact with the water, the helicopter rolled onto its right side in a mostly inverted orientation.”

At this point, staff from the pontoon rushed to help the victims. Mr and Mrs Hensel suffered fatal injuries, the report states.

Sonar has located the wreckage at 58m. Investigators will now seek advice on whether the wreck should be brought to the surface.

The pilot held a current Commercial Pilot Licence and had completed a flight review on March 7 2018.

He also held a Class 1 Aviation Medical Certificate which was valid until May 24 2018.

The investigation continues.

APRIL 19: A MILK truck driver was lucky to escape injury when he swerved to avoid an animal and rolled into a body of water just off the Bruce Highway in Lethebrook.

Officer in charge of Proserpine police said the crash occurred at 1.30am when the southbound truck left the highway and rolled in Thompsons Creek.

APRIL 20: THE Whitsunday SES is left "shattered” by the sudden death of a committed member in a house fire in Brisbane on April 17.

Graeme Thomson and his former partner Ros were killed in a suspected double murder-suicide, resulting from a domestic dispute between drug-addicted Dylan Thomson, 24, and Ros and Graeme, in a Brisbane suburban home.

Whitsunday SES controller Mark Thomas said the loss of Mr Thomson would be felt across the region.

"So hard to believe that his smile, his mad humour and endless positive energy is long longer with us,” Mr Connors said.

"Everything was going so well and this occurs.”

APRIL 25: THE region pauses for Anzac Day services in Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine, Bowen and Collinsville with large crowds turning out to pay their respects.

People young and old featured in the commemorations for the 103rd anniversary since the landing at Gallipoli.

APRIL 27: PROSERPINE locals earn praise from Whitsunday police for their role in the capture of the gang of youths who allegedly committed a string of crimes from Mackay to Proserpine last weekend..

The sixth member of the group, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested in Mackay on April 24 after five were arrested in Proserpine on April 22 for their alleged involvement in stealing a four-wheel drive.