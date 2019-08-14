Menu
Archbishop Peter Comensoli at the National Press Club mid-last year
Archbishop Peter Comensoli at the National Press Club mid-last year
Archbishop visits George Pell in prison

14th Aug 2019 12:15 PM

DISGRACED cardinal and convicted child abuser George Pell has been visited in prison by Melbourne's most senior Catholic.

Archbishop Peter Comensoli says he saw Pell in prison about two months ago, as the former cardinal awaited the outcome of his appeal over his conviction for sexual abuse.

"I think he has a sense of waiting, as anything there would be a psychological agitation about waiting for what's going to be the outcome of the appeal, but I found him strong spiritually and calm and very conversive," Archbishop Comensoli told ABC Melbourne on Wednesday.

