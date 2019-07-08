Archibald finalist to hold workshops

Runcorn artist, Penelope Gilbert-Ng, will be showcasing her art in the Macgregor Lions At Extravaganza. Photo by Sarah Keayes

AN ARCHIBOLD prize finalist will be visiting Bowen to not only judge this years Bowen Annual Art Exhibition, but also teach her skills in a series of art workshops.

Penelope Gilbert-Ng, an artist world renowned for her pastel and portraiture work, will be calling Bowen home for a week as she imparts some of her talent and knowledge.

The artist arrives at the invitation of the Bowen Art Society, who will be hosting their annual art show at the same time as the workshops.

President of the Bowen Art Society, Kerry Naughton-Menzies, said that she was 'blown away' to be able to get such a talented artist to come and be a part of the event.

"I think Penelope is just simply so amazingly talented,” Mrs Naughton-Menzies said.

"It's fantastic to have the opportunity to have her up here. She's usually so busy that there's not much time in her schedule for these kind of things.”

There will be two 2 day workshops held over the week, one focusing on 'watercolours over pastels portraiture' and another on 'mixed media free flowing acrylic on prepared surfaces over charcoal and pastels'.

Mrs Naughton-Menzies said that although the portraiture class was aimed at more developed artists, the mixed media class was for all artistic abilities.

"Anyone who is interested in art would love and benefit from the mixed media class,” said Mrs Naughton-Menzies.

"It's really interesting as you get to explore working with other mediums than just paper.

"Penelope tutors art all over the world so you know you're going to learn a lot.”

A grant from Whitsunday Regional Council has allowed the classes to be kept at a discounted rate, with both classes costing $100 each.

The Bowen Annual Art Exhibition is now open for expressions of entry in to the show, which will take place from August 23-27.

The portraiture workshop will take place on August 24-25 and the mixed media workshop on August 26-27.

Enquiries into the workshops or entering art can be made to bowart55@gmail.com.