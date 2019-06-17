Archie’s royal peek-a-boo is amazing

An adorable new photo of Archie Harrison has been released to the world as Prince Harry celebrated his first Father's Day.

A photo of the royal baby was posted by the Sussex Royal Instagram account on Sunday (local time) showing him grasping his father's finger.

It's the first time a photo has been released of Archie with his eyes open.

He was born on May 6 at London's swanky Portland Hospital.

The photo caption read: "Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex".

We finally get a sneak peek of baby Archie’s face! Picture: Instagram

Keen royal watchers are still left wondering if the latest royal has inherited Prince Harry's ginger locks with the black and white photo giving no clues to Archie's hair colour.

Prince Harry and Meghan's first child - whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor - is to be baptised at St George's Chapel in Windsor next month.

Archie meets the family. Picture: SussexRoyal via Getty Images

It's the chapel where the couple wed and where Harry was baptised in 1984.

Despite being treated to a series of images just days after Archie's birth, the photo is one of the first photographs of the baby's face, reports The Sun.

And royal fans have gone utterly wild for the image, with thousands taking to Instagram to comment on the image.

Meghan and Harry recently appeared at Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade. Picture: Getty Images

One wrote: "Mummy's face and daddy's hair I think" while another said: "What an adorable picture! I love it. Thank you very much for sharing your Royal Highness."

Others couldn't stop gushing about how "beautiful" Archie is, with one writing on the post: "The gasp we all had at seeing this!

"I love it so much and I'm so happy Harry is finally a dad and not just the fun uncle! Congrats!"

The post comes after pals revealed Harry is "happier than ever" since welcoming Archie six weeks ago.

Meghan gave birth at 5.26am (local time) on May 6 weighing 3.2kg.

Prince Harry made the announcement outside their home of Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan had wanted to give birth in their home on the Windsor Estate but she was smuggled into hospital in a hush-hush police operation.

The release of the official birth certificate revealed that the young royal was born at Portland Hospital in London.

- with The Sun