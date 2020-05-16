Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mr Gayford took the blame in a lighthearted Twitter post, admitting he “didn’t get organised and book anywhere”.
Mr Gayford took the blame in a lighthearted Twitter post, admitting he “didn’t get organised and book anywhere”.
News

Jacinda Ardern turned away under virus rules

by Alle McMahon, Ben Graham and Sam Clench
16th May 2020 3:21 PM

It turns out no one is exempt from New Zealand's strict coronavirus rules - not even the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ms Ardern and her husband Clarke Gayford were initially turned away from a restaurant in Wellington this morning, because it had already reached its limit of customers under the coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Gayford took the blame in a lighthearted Twitter post, admitting he "didn't get organised and book anywhere".

But the story had a happy ending. Shortly after the couple were rejected, a space opened up, and staff chased them "down the street" to let them know.

 

Back in Australia - despite coronavirus restrictions lifting around the country and cases falling - the NSW Health Minister has warned we should be treating everyone, including ourselves, as if they have the virus.

And in Queensland, people have been warned the virus could "take hold" if they don't get themselves tested after a nurse slipped under the radar.

The nurse, who continued working through mild symptoms and took a trip to Brisbane, was diagnosed with the virus yesterday.

In total, Australia has recorded 7040 cases of COVID-19, with 3074 in New South Wales, 1554 in Victoria, 1054 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 556 in Western Australia, 226 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 98.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks jacinda ardern

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TREAT YOURSELF: Salons ready to spoil Whitsunday residents

        premium_icon TREAT YOURSELF: Salons ready to spoil Whitsunday residents

        Business Beauty therapists and nail salons are among many businesses allowed to open from today.

        INCOMING DELIVERY: Meals on Wheels adapts for community

        premium_icon INCOMING DELIVERY: Meals on Wheels adapts for community

        Community The group have made sure they can continue to service the community

        Behind the scars: Why Tiana is stronger inside and out

        premium_icon Behind the scars: Why Tiana is stronger inside and out

        People and Places ‘I have moments when I’m not so happy’

        ‘It comes down to choice’: Couple’s dream lifestyle

        premium_icon ‘It comes down to choice’: Couple’s dream lifestyle

        Lifestyle Boyd Jackson and Andrea Fabian spend half the year sailing the coast and their next...