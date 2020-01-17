Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Helliar, Carrie Bickmore and Waleed Aly. Picture: Supplied
Peter Helliar, Carrie Bickmore and Waleed Aly. Picture: Supplied
TV

Are Waleed and Carrie’s days on Project numbered?

by COLIN VICKERY
17th Jan 2020 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Project is set for a re-shuffle as Channel 10 tries to bring more certainty to its on-air team in 2020.

And Grant Denyer's Celebrity Name Game appears doomed with Ten happy with the ratings of its expanded 90-minute nightly news bulletin.

Ten wants to strengthen its early evening ratings which have been a weak spot at a time when 7.30pm shows such as Australian Survivor and The Masked Singer have been flourishing.

Peter Helliar, Carrie Bickmore and Waleed Aly for The Project. Picture
Peter Helliar, Carrie Bickmore and Waleed Aly for The Project. Picture" Supplied

The Project was a ball of confusion for most of 2019 with a rotating roster of fill-in hosts covering extended absences by Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

Sundays were locked in with Lisa Wilkinson but most other nights were a lottery with Gorgi Coghlan, Dave Thornton, Joel Creasey, Susie Youssef, and others presenting.

Ten believes ratings will grow if viewers have more confidence about who they will see when they switch on the show in 2020.

Bickmore (who is reportedly contracted for three nights per week), Helliar, and Waleed Aly would likely be locked in for Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays right throughout the year.

"You won't see the same faces six nights a week but what I would like to have is consistency and familiarity," Ten program chief Beverley McGarvey said.

Lisa Wilkinson has been staple on the Sunday show.
Lisa Wilkinson has been staple on the Sunday show.

"It needs to be that if you see Waleed, Carrie, and Pete on a Monday ... it will be every single Monday.

"That's what we're working to now. We don't want people to feel like they're getting the b-team."

Celebrity Name Game's days appear numbered. Ten says it hasn't made a firm decision but quiz shows aren't working at 6pm. Pointless also flopped.

"It has been very challenging ... we haven't seen the (ratings) growth we want to see," McGarvey said.

"We feel like there is a real appetite for news at the moment. We did it (extended bulletin) as a trial and it is going really well.

"If this is something we can make work for our audience then of course we would consider it for the long term."

More Stories

Show More
carrie bickmore channel 10 entertainment television the project waleed aly

Just In

    Nude woman stuns at airport

    Nude woman stuns at airport
    • 17th Jan 2020 12:29 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen woman wins huge on Sunrise Cash Cow

        premium_icon Bowen woman wins huge on Sunrise Cash Cow

        Local Faces “Are you serious, you’re from Sunrise?” she asked the Sunrise crew this morning.

        ‘Disgraceful’: Man’s abusive tirade over neighbour’s unit

        premium_icon ‘Disgraceful’: Man’s abusive tirade over neighbour’s unit

        Crime The man was told to ‘mind your own business’ after he unleashed a Christmas Day...

        Important information to know before you hit the polls

        premium_icon Important information to know before you hit the polls

        News There have been some changes that will affect the way you vote in the upcoming...

        CSIRO to launch rain app for cane farmers

        premium_icon CSIRO to launch rain app for cane farmers

        Rural How an app could help the Great Barrier Reef

        • 17th Jan 2020 11:12 AM