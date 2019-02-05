Are you single and ready to mingle?

TUK'N AROUND: Brett and Tania Jones are on a mission to help Whitsunday singles find love.

TUK'N AROUND: Brett and Tania Jones are on a mission to help Whitsunday singles find love. Claudia Alp

SOME people have a date lined up for Valentine's Day, others are patiently waiting for chocolate to be discounted on January 15.

But if cupid hasn't shot an arrow in your direction, don't stay home, get on board with Just Tuk'n Around!

In a world first, the legendary tuktuks of town will be coming together on February 21 to help singles mingle with a speed dating debut.

Ten females and ten males will pair up for five minute mini-dates while tuk'n around Airlie Beach until all potential partners have met and mingled.

The group will end up at a surprise venue for drinks, nibbles and an opportunity to nab a great date or a great mate.

Business owner Tania Jones said there had been an overwhelming response to the first event.

"I have a really good feeling about this. It's a bit romantic, it's a bit different and it's a bit quirky. What a great way to meet someone!” Mrs Jones said.

"The fun of booking it is you don't know who you're going to meet and you don't know where you're going to end up.

"If you don't find love, you'll still have nine new mates.”

Mrs Jones said the idea came from rider Bex Martinero who said it was hard to meet people around the Whitsundays and suggested tuktuk speed dating as a solution.

The post-Valentine's Day event will kick off in the carpark opposite Airlie Beach Book Boutique at 7pm.

Cost is $50 including speed dating, one free drink and nibbles.

Participants must be aged 18 plus.

While it's just the beginning, Mrs Jones has big hopes.

"My total goal is they meet on the tuktuk, do their speed dating, go on a progressive dinner, get married and have their wedding on the tuktuks.”

"Bring the romance back.”

To book your spot on the romantic ride, call Tania Jones on 0421 513 033.

Will you find love this month? There's only one way to find out.

TUK'N AROUND:

WHEN: February 21 from 7pm

WHERE: Carpark opposite Airlie Beach Book Boutique

WHO: 18 plus event

COST: $50, free drink and nibbles inclusive