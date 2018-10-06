Are you the kind of neighbour you'd like to have next door?

THE first mention of good neighbours and it can be hard to get that song out of my head.

It's been years, maybe decades, since I religiously watched Australia's favourite show about a normal suburban street and the anything-but-normal residents who's lives filled our 6.30pm timeslot.

There is truth in the ditty, "everybody needs good neighbours".

Do you know your neighbours?

There seems to be no shortage of bad ones, but what kind of neighbour are you?

Do you keep an eye out, and if you notice something that doesn't seem right, do you report it, or just go inside and tell someone "that was weird"?

Are over the fence chats a regular in your street, or do you all just keep to yourselves?

This week, Neighbourhood Watch Queensland celebrated its 30th birthday and thanked the thousands of volunteers who help to keep their communities safe from criminal activity.

There are 425 Neighbourhood Watch groups in Queensland and the number of volunteers is increasing with the growth of the organisation's social media presence.

Knowing your neighbours can make a big difference to your life, and theirs Wesley Monts

"Neighbourhood Watch remains as important a resource for combating crime today as it was when it was established in Queensland in 1988," Police Minister Mark Ryan said.

At the third annual Neighbourhood Watch Queensland Conference on the Gold Coast, Mr Ryan said the organisation made a big impact when it was introduced 30 years ago and it remains one of the most important crime prevention initiatives in the state, focusing attention on home security and reporting suspicious activity to police.

Mr Ryan said he had been advised there were some Neighbourhood Watch volunteers who were still active in the organisation 30 years after being original signatories in 1988.

More than 500 local events will be staged during Neighbourhood Watch Week runs from October 6 to October 12.

The Queensland Government has guaranteed funding of $200,000 for the next three years.

If you see something you think should be reported in your neighbourhood, call Triple Zero (000) if it's an emergency, otherwise contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. You don't have to give your name.