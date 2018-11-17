Ariana chops off trademark ponytail

Ariana Grande has chopped off her ponytail. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has chopped off her ponytail. Picture: Getty

ARIANA Grande has given her hair a chop following her split from her fiance Pete Davidson.

The Sun reports the pop star, 25, debuted her new look on Instagram and gave herself a cute makeover with a bunny nose and ears filter.

The singer usually sports a very long ponytail but her hair is now shoulder length.

Her fans were quick to comment on the new look with one writing: "I love the hair! You look so pretty."

Another remarked: "Oh Why'd you have to be so cuteeee."

And another fan posted: "Can you teach me how to be that cuteee????"

Pete Davidson, left, and Ariana Grande. Picture: AP

Grande may have been wanting to give herself a lift following her reported split from fiance Davidson just weeks after the death of her ex, rapper Mac Miller.

News of her split from Davidson emerged last month with sources telling TMZ both of them admitted it was not the right time for their relationship to take off.

She announced her shock engagement to Saturday Night Live star Davidson in April after just four weeks of dating.

Ariana Grande is going through a lot of changes. Picture: Getty

The source added they had not ruled out a reunion in the future.

Last month, a source said Grande was struggling, and she wrote to her 58 million Twitter followers: "Can I pls have one okay day. Just one. Pls," before adding: "Nothing will ever be OK."

Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Her ex, rapper Miller, died on September 7 from a drugs overdose and Grande apologised for not being able to "fix him".

The singer wrote on Instagram: "I adored you from the day I met you when I was 19 and I always will. I can't believe you aren't here anymore. I really can't wrap my head around it.

"We talked about this, so many times. I'm so mad, I'm so sad; I don't know what to do. You were my dearest friend, for so long, above anything else."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission