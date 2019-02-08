Ariana slams ‘lying’ Grammys producers

ARIANA Grande has slammed Grammys producers who claimed she dropped out of performing at the ceremony because "she felt it was too late to pull something together".

The pop princess, 25, has made headlines this week after a reported blow-up with producers over her song choices at the 61st annual Grammys, where she is nominated for two awards.

Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich told The Associated Press that the Recording Academy wanted her to perform after having "conversations over the past month or so."

"As it turned out when we finally got the point where we thought maybe it would work, she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure," Mr Ehrlich said.

Ariana Grande was set to perform at the Grammys but has confirmed she pulled out. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

"And it's too bad. She's a great artist. And I'd love to get her in the show this year."

But Grande has fired back, launching a string of tweets claiming Mr Ehrlich was "lying" about her.

"i've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me," she wrote. "i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken.

"it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."

The 7 Rings singer continued to set the record straight, saying she offered to perform any of three different songs.

Grande has been featured on billboards promoting Sunday's show, airing live in Australia on Foxtel from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Her 2018 album Sweetener is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, while her hit single God Is a Woman is up for Best Pop Solo performance. Grande will release her new album Thank U, Next tomorrow.

Performers at the Grammys include Cardi B, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diana Ross, J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Little Big Town, Post Malone, Chloe x Halle and Dua Lipa.

Red carpet coverage will begin at 7.30am AEDT on E!. The ceremony will stream live on Fox8 at midday.