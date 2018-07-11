Menu
Login
ROBBED: United Service Station on Boundary St.
ROBBED: United Service Station on Boundary St. Contributed
News

Armed hold up at Bundy servo

Mikayla Haupt
by
11th Jul 2018 9:15 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM

A BUNDABERG service station attendant has been held up with a firearm early this morning.

Police are investigating after an unknown offender entered the United Service Station on Boundary St about 2.30am armed with what police say appeared to be a firearm.

Bundaberg police Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said money was taken from the service station and the offender was still on the loose.

The attendant didn't sustain any injuries during the hold up.

MORE TO COME

Related Items

bundaberg police robbery
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Baby Mia needs our help in cancer fight

    Baby Mia needs our help in cancer fight

    News "She's such a bubbly and happy little girl. She's very curious, switched on and intelligent and very aware of her surroundings”

    • 11th Jul 2018 11:02 AM
    Big lesson learned for little Lani

    Big lesson learned for little Lani

    News Big lesson learned for little Lani

    Rogue pee-wee causes mayhem in Main Street

    Rogue pee-wee causes mayhem in Main Street

    News Rogue pee-wee causes mayhem in Main Street

    BREAKING: Driver freed following collision in Cannonvale

    BREAKING: Driver freed following collision in Cannonvale

    News Driver trapped following collision in Cannonvale

    Local Partners